Refreshed design for Twitter on iOS resurrects Android side menu

Google has been revising its Material Design philosophy for its Android apps and, with it, taking away the sideswipe menu for category pagination in favor of bottom-oriented tabs found on iOS.

Well, Twitter has made it clear to its iOS users that Android knew better. It has activated a redesign of its app (which will also apply to other operating systems from desktop to Android) that puts in a few design tweaks like more font differentiation for section and subsection headers.

For iOS users exclusively, an Android-esque side menu is now available which gives users access to features like Lists, Moments and the settings. It does not provide redundancy to the search, notifications and direct message tabs at the bottom of the app. Links will present themselves not in Twitter, but on Safari. Plus, discussion threads will instantly update with reply, retweet and like metrics, live.

Version 7.0 of the iOS app is available in the App Store.

