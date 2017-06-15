Instead of getting our undergarments in a bunch, we’re shoving our S Pens the wrong way.

Optimistically speaking, Koreans were hoping to see sales begin of the Galaxy Note 7 FE (Fan Edition) on the rather conspicuous date of July 7, 2017, for the conspicuously tempered — and more speculative — price of approximately ₩700,000 ($623).

We’d assume that the refurbishment process for millions of old units with new, smaller batteries that don’t explode and prompt a recall wouldn’t take too long. But you know what they say about the word “assume.”

Inside word relayed from News 1 Korea indicates that the company won’t be able to get enough stock out until July 30. Carriers and retailers are expecting between 300,000 and 450,000 units to satisfy demand. Yes, businesses are still excited enough to lump subsidies and perks to get customers to switch sides in association with a Note 7 FE purchase.

And this is in a country where the Galaxy S8 has topped smartphone sales for the eighth week in a row.