LG makes an LTE flip phone for Verizon, holds the CDMA

Overview
Screen Size

3 inches LCD
240 x 400 (~155 ppi)

Storage

8GB
microSD-expandable by up to 32GB

Camera/s

Rear: 5MP

Battery

1,470mAh
Rated for 10 days standby
6 hours talk

Release Date

June 15th, 2017

Weight

130 grams

It was a quasi-official surprise, but a surprise nonetheless when we found out that the HTC U11 model for Verizon was one of the first to drop CDMA support. But whereas the network doesn’t directly sell the U11, here’s a development that should let you know that CDMA’s are, indeed, numbered.

Meet the LG Exalt LTE. It’s a flip phone with micro-pattern texturing on the external shell and a 3-inch screen inside. And that feature numberpad, just look at that. But as the name implies, the “basic phone” has LTE support and is the first one to have it as well as GSM to UMTS standards. No CDMA to be found here, but that means VoLTE and “HD Voice”.

The full retail price for one of these babies is $168. That can split into 24 monthly of $7.

Verizon is converting its CDMA spectrum for 4G and 5G purposes and expects to shut down one of its technologies by 2020.

