Premature speculation calls for LG G7 launch in January 2018, V30 this August

The beautiful LG G6 has barely been out a couple of months in some markets, even less in many others, and in all honesty, we don’t know much about how the V30 will shape up following contradictory recent “leaks” of possible aesthetic visions.

That being said, the LG G7 rumor mill is of course already churning at full speed. Yes, it’s early, and no, we don’t think anything’s decided yet regarding release timetables, designs or specifications.

But according to Korean media, the current plan is to launch the LG V30 this August, around a month before the V20 turns one, followed by a completely mysterious G7 in January 2018.

The announcement venue of the chaebol’s smaller next-gen flagship phone isn’t spelled out by unnamed insiders, though it’s safe to assume this and last spring’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will be replaced with the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The aim is to get a head start on arch-rival Samsung’s Galaxy S9, as well as the Note 8 this end of summer. Hopefully, that’s not going to entail another processor compromise, as the G6 uses a Snapdragon 821 rather than an 835, and one of the few other floating LG G7 whispers we want to believe is its direct 845 upgrade.

Source
The Investor
