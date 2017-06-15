The latest three-month smartphone sales report from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech technically covers the period ending April 2017, focusing first on yet another worrisome year-on-year iOS share decline in urban China, partially offset by a promising period-on-period surge.

Namely, Apple’s iPhones apparently accounted for 16.2 percent of mobile device shipments across the world’s largest market and most populous country between this February and April, down 3.8 points compared to the same timeframe back in 2016, but up from 12.4 percent when only taking February and March 2017 into consideration alongside January.

The most interesting and surprising part of Kantar’s fresh research however concerns “early indications in our data for the three-month period ending in May 2017.” That’s not final and conclusive yet, though the bottom line is likely to go unchanged next month, when the full info will be released.

Despite what various analysts expected, and Samsung insisted on, it doesn’t look like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are massive early box-office hits, at least not stateside. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are tipped to gobble up a combined US share of March to May sales circling 20 percent vs. just 8.1 for the sleek new guys.

Not an entirely fair comparison due to the April 21 launch of the S8 duo? That’s definitely true, but more than a month should have been enough time for the “Infinity Display” flagships to leave their predecessors in the dust, which may not be the case here, as the S7 and S7 Edge are still forecasted to grab 8.8 percent local share.

It’s therefore hardly shocking to hear Android’s US slice of the OS pie slipped from 67.6 percent last year to 61.7 in the 90-day window closed on April 30, with iOS up 5.8 points to 36.5 percent. Elsewhere, Android totally dominated both the EU5 and China charts, at 78.3 and 83.4 percent respectively.