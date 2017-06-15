It’s generally a good idea to buy an older flagship phone on the heels of a new one’s announcement or commercial launch, and lately, it’s become really hard to choose from substantially discounted LG G5, V20, Samsung Galaxy S7, Sony Xperia XZ and HTC 10 units available all around.

But despite Huawei’s growing global mainstream success, the Chinese OEM’s hero devices continue to elude America’s big four mobile carriers. Worse yet, it doesn’t look like the P10 will ever officially make it stateside in an unlocked configuration either, which might be why authorized local retailers are still charging $599.99 for the Mate 9.

That was definitely a reasonable recommended price several months back, when the beastly 5.9-incher debuted on US shores, but it’s unacceptable nowadays. Enter Best Buy’s no doubt uber-limited latest deal, bringing the Kirin 960 phablet’s online and offline rate all the way down to $379.99.

Yup, you can save a whopping 220 bucks all of a sudden, though you do need to make a major compromise and settle for a refurbished Huawei Mate 9 in space gray only. There’s no information supplied on the handheld’s condition and warranty, but you can probably expect a new-looking, perfectly functional product covered against out-of-the-box defects.

Full GSM support and 4G LTE connectivity are of course offered, alongside Full HD screen resolution, 4GB RAM, expandable 64GB storage, dual-lens Leica photography technology, an 8MP selfie camera, 4000mAh battery, and fingerprint recognition.