The HTC U11 might be one of the more contentious phones in the critics’ circles this year. It’s good, but is it as good as the LG G6 or Galaxy S8? The glossy device trades blows for somewhat tenuous advantages.

Well, the real numbers that matter are unit sales and revenue. And as a matter of fact, the company announced to its shareholders that the U11 has already outsold the HTC 10 and the One M9 in mere weeks of availability. Furthermore, Focus Taiwan reports that internal forecasts are calling for another burst of demand early next month.

That said, HTC will need the hits to keep coming if it wants to cut down on costs. While it may have only up to seven new smartphone models planned for release this year, the OEM is looking to cut that number down to four or three in the future.

The company is relying on sales of its PC-linked Vive VR headset, which currently leads its market against Facebook-owned Oculus, to bring it back to profitability after years of red ink.