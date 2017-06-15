We know, you want to hear more about truly exciting features potentially coming to Apple’s anniversary edition iPhone 8, like 3D scanners, glass-embedded Touch ID sensors, curved screens with little to no bezel or augmented reality capabilities.

But at least for today, abrupt, direct confirmation of wireless charging and “waterproof” functions will have to do. Forget typically trustworthy industry insiders or sometimes reliable analysts.

This is the random word-for-word recent statement of Wistron CEO Robert Hwang: “The assembly process for the previous generations of iPhones has not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit.”

Apparently, the Taiwanese ODM’s head honcho was talking the impending flat-screened LCD 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus, not the radically redesigned 8 or X, as that’s the model the company should help manufacture alongside Foxconn.

It’s not the first time we’re hearing rumors of this sort, but of course, now they’re way more than unfounded speculation. It seems pretty much etched in stone all three next-gen iPhones will support wireless charging, presumably via inductive technology, not full-on, cable-free, long-distance energy conduction.

Meanwhile, since the 7 and 7 Plus already resist short-term immersion in shallow bodies of water, we’re almost certain the IP67 rating will be boosted to 68, matching the 1.5 meters and 30 minutes protection of devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Far from a revolution, that’s another small but meaningful evolution.