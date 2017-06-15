Android

Amazon hits doubly hard with Samsung Chromebook Plus deal

The case for a Chromebook has become a little bit tougher as Microsoft has decided to pull an Apple and Apple has decided to pull some Intel components. But the easiest case against those conventional laptop solutions is that they price from four digits up.

In the Samsung Chromebook Plus, you’ve got a touchscreen that can swing all the way back if you want, a stylus for fine-tip illustrations and Android apps to boot. With Google support and Samsung design, it was a worthy competitor at $449.99. But Amazon just decided to take a couple swings of its axe — first chopping the price down by $50 and then recoiling for another $21.25.

All told for the time being, you’ll pay $378.74 for a Samsung Chromebook Plus.

Taking into account that it’s a “Best Seller” on Amazon, this contrast casts a stark shadow: the more expensive Chromebook Pro, with a steadier performing Intel Core processor, remains at $549.99 on Amazon and is currently out of stock.

