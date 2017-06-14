It was only last week that we wholeheartedly recommended “open-box” Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ purchases from Best Buy at $638 and $726 respectively, as they felt like the top unlocked deals you’d be able to take advantage of for at least a little while longer.

But the big-box retailer, alongside B&H Photo Video and Samsung’s own US e-store, have now already lowered the prices of brand-new SM-G950U and SM-G955U models to $624.99 and $724.99, down from initial $725 and $825 rates.

Don’t forget about the $49 second-generation Gear 360 “gift” you can still qualify for on samsung.com/us, whereas Best Buy’s “open-box excellent” regular-sized Galaxy S8 costs $549.99 on and offline after an additional $88 discount, despite “pre-owned” devices probably showing no signs of wear and tear.

Oh, and if you hurry, Samsung Mobile’s official eBay channel lets you pick up an “unused, unopened, undamaged” Galaxy S8 SM-G950U in Midnight Black in exchange for $599.99, shipping and 1-year warranty included.

Across the board, we’re talking “certified” unlocked phones for nationwide use, both GSM and CDMA compatibility covered, with no reliance on any single carrier. Unfortunately, no swift software support guarantee either.

Best Buy can also hook you up with $200 gift cards, up from $100, if you activate a Galaxy S8 or S8+ on a Verizon, AT&T or Sprint monthly installment plan.