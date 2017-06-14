Samsung isn’t resting on its laurels in India, despite dominating the nation’s general smartphone charts as well as “premium” and selfie-first device sales, with local production significantly increased and competition from rising budget-focused brands like OPPO or Vivo hindered by today’s joint Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max announcement.

Fairly similar to the recently unveiled “international” J7 (2017), the two “metal unibody” mid-rangers primarily target trendy youngsters “living truly in the moment” with so-called “Social Cameras.”

Basically, Samsung is offering some of Facebook and Snapchat’s filtering magic as standard on these “instantly fun” phones, with pre-loaded photography features like “Instant Share”, “Instant Edit”, “Live Stickers” and of course “Live Filters” that need little explaining besides mentioning their catchy marketing labels.

Otherwise, the shooters don’t exactly sound state-of-the-art, but they’re more than decent for the J7 Max and Pro’s price bracket, with 13 megapixels, f1.7 aperture and flash at the back, as well as a 13MP sensor, f1.9 and flash at the front.

Just in case the product names don’t make it confusing enough which is overall better, the Galaxy J7 Pro beats the Max in RAM 4 to 3GB, while the J7 Max actually provides twice its cousin’s 32GB internal storage space.

What’s crystal clear is the 5.5-inch Pro packs a superior octa-core Exynos processor (vs. a MediaTek octa on the 5.7-inch J7 Max), with the smaller model also supporting the full-blown Samsung Pay service, compared to partial Samsung Pay mini functionality for the larger fellow.

Both handhelds sport Full HD screen resolution, identical 3300 mAh battery capacity and Android Nougat software, selling for Rs. 17,900 ($277) starting June 20 (the Galaxy J7 Max) and 20,900 rupees ($325) from mid-July (the J7 Pro).