OnePlus CEO diatribes on pricing, availability of OnePlus 5

As CEO of OnePlus, Peter Lau has a bully pulpit that he uses to tease and assure customers that whatever’s coming out of the company. In the case of the OnePlus 5, Lau has been very vocal- or, rather, visual about what to expect for this next flagship killer.

More recently, Lau has been putting down claims that the phone will be difficult to purchase. After posting another picture taken by the OnePlus 5 onto his Weibo page, this one of a winding road up a hillside, Lau got a snide comment saying that the customers would have to do sidewinders to purchase a phone. A debunked rumor about buyer invitations coming back didn’t help things at the time.

The executive simply responded by telling the person to calm down, saying that a OnePlus 5 purchase would leave them feeling “relaxed and happy”.

On pricing, Lau went on the defensive for a point that co-founder Carl Pei took on offensive — another price increase for a OnePlus phone. We’ve seen that tag grow heavy from the $300 spot on the OnePlus One to $440 on the OnePlus 3T.

The CEO essentially chided judgments that the OnePlus 5 would not live up to a near-$500 price tag.

“[…] Do you know where you company is?,” Lau posted.

We’re still left a little off kilter for where the price will end up, but expectations are still out there and won’t be killed off until OnePlus 5 launch day, June 20.