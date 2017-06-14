Android

LG X charge gets picked apart at FCC for accessibility

Contents
Advertisement

The LG-M327 has come up at the FCC in its accessibility clearinghouse, a bureau that dissects more information publicly than a typical Office of Engineering and Technology brief, all for the sake of — guess what? — accessibility. Its market name, apparently, is the LG X charge.

For our purposes, we learn that the device has a 5.5-inch 720p display and that the device weighs 164 grams. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and has an estimated standby time of 18 days and talk time of 10 hours.

LG has been pushing the X series a set of mid-range phones with a singular leading characteristic: the X cam had two selfie cameras, the X power iterations (the X power2 is pictured above) had huge batteries and the X screen had an above-average screen for the price pack.

It is not clear when or where this X charge will make its way to stores nor if there’s something about its battery charging process we should be noting.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Phandroid
Source
FCC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
accessibility, FCC, LG, mid-range, News, Rumors, US, X charge
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.