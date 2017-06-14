LG X charge gets picked apart at FCC for accessibility

The LG-M327 has come up at the FCC in its accessibility clearinghouse, a bureau that dissects more information publicly than a typical Office of Engineering and Technology brief, all for the sake of — guess what? — accessibility. Its market name, apparently, is the LG X charge.

For our purposes, we learn that the device has a 5.5-inch 720p display and that the device weighs 164 grams. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and has an estimated standby time of 18 days and talk time of 10 hours.

LG has been pushing the X series a set of mid-range phones with a singular leading characteristic: the X cam had two selfie cameras, the X power iterations (the X power2 is pictured above) had huge batteries and the X screen had an above-average screen for the price pack.

It is not clear when or where this X charge will make its way to stores nor if there’s something about its battery charging process we should be noting.