Largan will provide glass for 3D scanners, won’t name drop iPhone 8

Noted Apple-contracted components supplier Largan Precision has announced that it will ready lenses for 3D sensing modules on mobile phones from the second half of the year, Nikkei Asian Review reports. The production schedule aligns with the expected activation of a new factory near its Taiwan headquarters in the same period.

While the company didn’t mention Apple nor the iPhone 8 in its announcement, analysts are pinning this component, which will aid the sensor in augmenting iris and facial scanning features on said upcoming iPhone, solely to Infinite Loop. The feature will be one of several luxury amenities on the unusually expensive device, which may also be called the iPhone X.

Yuanta Investment Consulting believes that Largan already has provisional cover glass contracts for 90 percent of the rear cameras, half of the 3D scanners and 30 percent of the selfie cameras. A Foxconn-backed Japanese group and a firm called Genius are competing for the rest of the new iPhone supply.

The company hopes to more than double its staff and capacity to drum up more revenues.

