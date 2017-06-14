iOS

iPad Pro 10.5 benchmark reveals 4GB RAM, impressive scores

Apple’s team knows its silicon — probably why Google’s been poaching SoC engineers from Cupertino — and that proof is in the pudding for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

That tablet and the newly-refreshed 12.9-inch model have both been updated with the Apple A10X Fusion chipset, comprising a six-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. We know that an Apple A chip already puts out big benchmark numbers beyond Qualcomm‘s and MediaTek’s dreams, but what are we really working with in this Fusion fission?

Well, developer Michael Louviere took a little GeekBench 4 run with his iPad Pro 10.5 and posted his results to Twitter.

The 4GB of RAM is certainly an impressive spec, but the original 12.9-inch iPad Pro had that.

The biggest eye-poppers here are the scores, especially when compared to the first iPad Pro-grade A-chip, the A9X. Single-core measures have jumped up about 20 percent to above 3,900 while a multi-core run produced a score of 9,387 — a 71 percent drubbing from the previous generation.

