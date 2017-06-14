Android

Archos unveils its first ‘borderless’ and rugged phones, as well as Nubia-designed duo

Contents
Advertisement

IFA Berlin is still a few months away, with both the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress well behind us, which makes the timing of today’s four-phone Archos announcement somewhat unusual.

But at least two members of this new “pan-European” Android quartet are nothing like we’ve ever seen from the budget-oriented French electronics brand before. The other two are actually “designed” by ZTE daughter company Nubia, bringing “manufacturing power and innovation”, and thus perhaps justifying the “off-season” launch.

Hands down the most interesting product of the bunch is the in-house Archos Sense 55S, joining the likes of the Xiaomi Mi MIX, Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and Essential Phone in their bezel-killing mission.

The “extreme borderless” 5.5-incher is still around 22 percent bezels, including a massive chin that’s far from ideal. At €249 however, we can probably agree a 78 percent screen to body ratio will do, alongside Full HD display resolution, 8 + 8MP dual rear-facing cameras, fingerprint security and 3,000 mAh battery.

The other company first is a €169 rugged Nougat device called Sense 50X, equipped to resist scratches, dust, drops from up to 1 meter high, 30 minutes of water submersion and temperatures ranging from -20C° to +55C° while packing a quad-core MediaTek processor, 3GB RAM and 3,500 mAh battery.

As for the Nubia-made mid-rangers, they specifically go after “Honor models”, costing €299 (the Archos Diamond Alpha) and €199 (Diamond Gamma). The former is a premium metal unibody affair with a pair of 13MP Sony back camera sensors (one black and white and one color), as well as a zippy Snapdragon 652 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

The ultra-affordable Archos Diamond Gamma is also made of robust aluminum, running Android 7.0, and further sporting respectable specs like an unnamed octa-core Qualcomm processor, 3GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, and 3,000 mAh battery. All four phones are headed for select European markets in July.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Archos
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Archos, Archos Diamond, bezelless, borderless, Diamond, Diamond Alpha, Diamond Gamma, News, Nubia, rugged, Sense 50X, Sense 55S, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).