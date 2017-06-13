Verizon BlackBerry KEYone still to come for Best Buy shoppers
In the United States, the BlackBerry KEYone is selling quite nicely on Amazon. While Sprint holds out on its special version, the unlocked GSM variant has been going fast enough to require up to a couple extra days of shipping time. But delivery times for the Verizon-purposed model can now be measured in weeks — up to 8 weeks, in fact.
Indeed, BlackBerry’s (or maybe TCL’s) hotcakes may be selling fast, but Verizon customers are getting dished with delays. And what’s with Best Buy not selling that particular model yet? In our particular case, GSM unit shipments won’t get to our Greater Boston location before June 23.
Well, we have just been able to spot that in-store pickup is available from June 22. Free shipping is available for purchases made before 11:30am on June 14 and they’ll be realized as early as June 15 with one-day shipping (standard shipping will take you to June 21).
We also plotted availability for midtown Manhattan locations and found that in-store pickup could be had as early as June 17. Your mileage may vary.
Best Buy’s in the game. If you’re on Verizon and want a KEYone, get that $549.99 ready.