Sprint baiting Verizon customers with free unlimited data service for a year

“Works for me” is Sprint‘s new slogan, but will the network work hard enough to capture Verizon customers with a new promo? Or did T-Mobile already wipe the floor clean?

We come to a new campaign that runs through June 30 that does come with upfront costs, but will leave a big payout. Any customer on the Checkmark can bring their compatible, unlocked phone over — odd that Sprint’s pushing BYOD, even between CDMA networks, but that iPhone with an embedded SIM sure sounds like a good idea — pay $12.99 to get a SIM card shipped over and then activate service (a $30 fee will be refunded after one or two billing cycles). An extra $7.99 fee will apply if AutoPay and eBilling isn’t on.

Burdensome part over. We get onto the plan features which are very similar to Verizon’s Unlimited spec:

Unlimited data, talk and text

Video streaming up to 1080p

Music at 1.5Mbps

Gaming at 8Mbps

Unrestricted LTE for other usage through to 23GB when throttling may take place during congestion

10GB of high-speed tethering, unlimited at 32kbps thereafter (option to purchase 1GB blocks for $15 each during the rest of the bill cycle)

Besides administrative and government fees, all of this will be free for every bill cycle through July 31, 2018, at which point regular rates for Unlimited Freedom apply.

Since you would be bringing a phone to Sprint, you wouldn’t have to pay the carrier anything in equipment financing, either. Just note that if you’re paying for the device you’re bringing over through Verizon, you might need to pay up when leaving.

Sprint’s touting a $960 savings for those free months over Verizon just for one line. A family of four can rack up over $2,000 of complimentary service.