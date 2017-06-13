Sony Xperia XZ Premium pre-orders kick off stateside at Amazon and Best Buy
We wanted to believe things would be different this year for Sony’s long-struggling mobile division, as Qualcomm appeared to suggest back in February the Xperia XZ Premium was coming to a store near you before Samsung’s own Snapdragon 835-powered flagships.
But here we are, several weeks after the Galaxy S8 and S8+ officially crossed their combined 5 million unit sales milestone, and MWC 2017’s best new smartphone continues to keep its remaining interested US buyers waiting.
Almost a full month on the heels of its European pre-order start, the 4K HDR-capable 5.5-incher is finally up for grabs on Amazon.com and at Best Buy, shipping as previously announced from June 19.
Alas, the two authorized retailers don’t have any deal sweeteners to offer you, at least not yet, making the $799.99 recommended price fairly hard to swallow. Especially with fingerprint recognition still deactivated stateside, and that snazzy red model taking its time before joining its “Deepsea Black”, “Luminous Chrome” and “Bronze Pink” siblings.
Interestingly enough, the “pretty in pink” version seems to already be backordered with Best Buy, which can only promise to deliver it to you now “by” July 3. No free headphones or other bundled premium accessories, and no discount, though you may want to hold on just a little longer. If Samsung and LG can do early deals, so should Sony. ASAP!