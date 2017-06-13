Based on how last year’s Galaxy S7 Active aped most of the regular S7’s specs, and the S6 Active before them “borrowed” the processor and RAM count from the non-rugged Galaxy S6, there was no rational reason to fear substantial performance differences between the impending Galaxy S8 Active and existing GS8.

But just to make things crystal clear and etched in stone, somebody on the inside decided to give us a peek under the hood of the SM-G892A. That’s the same model number initially rumored to designate the no doubt AT&T-exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, then confirmed as such by the Wireless Power Consortium, which also revealed a full-frontal photograph.

The flat-screened Android flagship scores more than decently in Geekbench for both single and multi-core speed, thanks to Qualcomm’s almost ubiquitous high-end Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Alas, this isn’t one of those all-divulging GFXBench info files, with 4GB RAM and 7.0 Nougat software the only other disclosed features. But it’s now even safer to assume the design and battery size of the Galaxy S8 will be changed while everything else stays the same. The processor, memory, storage, display size and resolution, cameras, and hopefully, all the biometric authentication methods. Probably, the Bixby button too. And the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.