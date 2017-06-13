Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will bring in new part naming scheme

There was one little detail that we failed to point out when WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt spotted a Qualcomm engineer’s resume boast about their work on the Snapdragon 845.

In addition to learning that the X20 modem, with downlink potential up to 1.2Gbps, we also saw that the new chipset was referred to as “SDM845”. We didn’t think much of it, but according to the well-informed Weibo tech analyst “Ice Universe,” it seems that the “SDM” prefix will take over from the “MSM” that was coupled to a four-digit number starting with “8” — the flagship Snapdragon 820 system was the MSM8996 and the subsequent Snapdragon 835 was called the MSM8998.

The analyst said that we wouldn’t be seeing the naming scheme go into the 9000 area and would move on to the much more straightforward SDM model with the simple three-digit number corresponding to the market name of the chipset.

It might not mean anything to consumers, but it does help us sniff out future chipsets in leaks and the like.