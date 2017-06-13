When HMD Global teased its “wide” Nokia-branded smartphone portfolio would be “globally” focused, we never expected the Android-powered 3, 5 and 6 to take this long to enter a crucial market for any budget-friendly OEM.

Clearly, HMD still has a ways to go before attaining its ambitious objective of selling the three non-flagship smartphones, alongside the “dumb” 3310, across a grand total of 120 countries worldwide, though things are (slowly) moving in the right direction.

Earlier today, as anticipated, the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 got their full, official availability details in India, where they’ll go toe to toe with increasingly popular mid-rangers from Xiaomi, OPPO or Vivo, as well as always beloved low-cost Samsungs and Motos.

Alas, the Nokia 6 and 5 will keep local prospective buyers waiting another month or so, as the former’s online registrations kick off July 14, while the latter is set to arrive exactly one week earlier in retail stores nationwide.

Amazon has exclusivity over the higher-end model, priced in the region at Rs. 14,999 ($233), with the Nokia 5 and 3 instead to be released offline only, costing 12,899 and 9,499 rupees respectively, which converts to around $200 and $150.

The entry-level Nokia 3, with a 5-inch 720p screen in tow, MediaTek processor, 2GB RAM, 8MP rear and front cameras, and 2650mAh battery, goes on sale this very week (June 16), looking quite aggressive in its attempt to rock the ultra-affordable Indian smartphone market to the core. Will it succeed?