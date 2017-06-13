Before we can get to whether HTC or LG are building Google’s Pixel 3 phone(s) next year (or perhaps even some other OEM, like Huawei), it’s important to remember the second-gen stock Android devices remain largely shrouded in secrecy.

Just yesterday we found out there are probably two, not three Pixel 2 handhelds in the pipeline, codenamed “walleye” and “taimen”, which will almost certainly pack Snapdragon 835 processing power.

They should obviously launch sometime in the fall, alongside or shortly after Android O, and the bigger model could sport a rather awkward-sounding 17.5:9 screen with 2560 x 1312 pixels resolution… unless it was the canceled “Muskie” that visited GFXBench as the Pixel XL2.

Bottom line, we know so little about this year’s sequels to the original Pixel and Pixel XL, silently manufactured by HTC, that we’re absolutely not going to act shocked hearing LG might be behind “Taimen’s” design.

It’s definitely possible, and a curved OLED panel shouldn’t be ruled out if this rumor pans out. By the way, this is more than your typical unsubstantiated gossip, as Google could have spilled the beans itself in publicly dealing with an Android bug.

An issue first reported way back in April was moved to an unintentionally revealing Android > Partner > External > LGE > Taimen > power thread, though it’s still way too early to be sure of anything. For instance, if LG is making the Pixel XL2, will HTC at least handle Pixel 2 production? Also, are we going back to a Nexus 5X/6P-like strategy of different designs? Would that be a good thing?