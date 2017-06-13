Android

Huawei Fit now knows how to swim, will track your performance

Contents
Advertisement

Live in the northern hemisphere? Need a reason to hit the pool? Need a reason to buy a fitness band? Well, beyond the fact that the Huawei Fit is on sale for just under $100 through June 17 in the United States, a new software package has brought swim tracking.

Specifically, users just need to update the Huawei Wear app to get into it. The Fit will automatically detect your swim style and relay it back to its connected device and will log lap times and other personal fitness metrics. It even calculates your efficiency on swim strokes and time per lap.

Check on your version status or get the Huawei Wear app for iOS and Android.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Wearables
Tags
app, fitness band, Huawei, Huawei Fit, News, Software Update
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.