Huawei Fit now knows how to swim, will track your performance
Live in the northern hemisphere? Need a reason to hit the pool? Need a reason to buy a fitness band? Well, beyond the fact that the Huawei Fit is on sale for just under $100 through June 17 in the United States, a new software package has brought swim tracking.
Specifically, users just need to update the Huawei Wear app to get into it. The Fit will automatically detect your swim style and relay it back to its connected device and will log lap times and other personal fitness metrics. It even calculates your efficiency on swim strokes and time per lap.
Check on your version status or get the Huawei Wear app for iOS and Android.
