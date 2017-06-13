Half of new iPhones will be iPhone X, analysts speculate

While the iPhone 8 or iPhone X will be the first Apple smartphone to feature a crisp and vibrant OLED screen, we may soon see those displays on other iPhones throughout 2018.

That’s just one conclusion from the latest snapshot from BlueFin Research Partners, obtained by Barron’s. It has gathered some intelligence that indicates that any problems Apple had with its advanced components for the iPhone that’s expected to cost at least $999 are gone.

That said, even with the iPhone 8 reportedly taking up the “majority” of new model production — the ballpark ratio is 55 percent of all units versus the rest for an iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus combined — the word is that 13 million units won’t be enough to quench consumer demand early in September. And that 13 million figure is down from a March forecast of 18 million.

Still, iPhone 8 production should peak by the fourth quarter with an estimated output of 45 million units while the 7s duo rack up only 31 million. Average iPhone sales prices are expected to rocket to $765 by that period.

BlueFin expects Apple to proclaim a record 82 million iPhone shipments for the holidays — if true, 2017 would be the year the company breaks through that 80 million mark.