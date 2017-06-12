Deal: Learn Swift 3 and start coding for iOS 11

iOS 11 was just announced at WWDC this week, and it’s packed with new features to get app developers excited. Whether you’re not an app developer yet, or you just need a refresher in Swift 3, the Complete Swift 3 Hacking Bundle will get you up to snuff.

This pack includes everything you’ll need to pass the whiteboard test at a job interview, or go off on your own as an independent developer. Plus, you’ll always be able to use it as a reference down the line.

It’s time to take your coding skills to the next level. Get access to 70 lectures & 4.5 hours of content to build and verify your Swift 3 knowledge with the Complete Swift 3 Hacking Bundle, available now for $35.