Nokia 9 may have entered into FCC, may not hit US

HMD Global has submitted some radio frequency tests for the “TA-1004,” strongly believed to be the Nokia 9, that the FCC is looking at.

Irradiation results were given out for all of the major radios including LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 38 and 41. We do see what the regulatory “e-label” contains and even though the device is listed with the FCC, it looks to be best fit for purpose in the European Union: the Conformité Européenne mark is the only one on the label.

Indeed, many devices register with the FCC for usage safety purposes, but never end up in the US market, at least officially. Unlocked devices do travel quite a bit and standards conciliation mean that things like equipment for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi ac need to be checked off.

It’s yet to be seen if this will be the case for the top-tier Nokia device as this may only be one regional variant. We’ll keep track of the chatter.

