Meizu PRO 7 rear screen leaked in series of draw-ups

Illustrations, rear casings and other images are out on Chinese social media, showing off what could be a rear screen that will appear on the Meizu PRO 7.

The design of the phone would feature a conventional widescreen display at the front, but a condensed hardware module at the rear that would contain a dual-camera module and an inset display that would output information like the time, weather, notifications and perhaps even some media-related control.

The striking red color on the case definitely adds to the appeal. But as far as the implementation is concerned, it seems that we’re looking at concepts so far — though that software settings screen does look close to being a final product.

Beyond the rest of the device, which is said to get hella top-tier spec anyways, what do you think about what Meizu might do as opposed to what LG has done for the V-series devices’ Second Screen? How about that YotaPhone that has since disappeared from the West with a full e-ink screen on the back?

The 3D-rendered device in white was put out by “Reviewer Xiaokang” on Weibo. The other pictures — which you can access here, here and here — are from “Tech Wolf Speaks”.