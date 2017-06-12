A UK judge has ruled that Huawei must pay patent holder Unwired Planet damages or face a global handset sales ban if the manufacturer isn’t willing to obtain licensure through fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms on a worldwide basis. The Chinese company has been insistent that it would only negotiate with Unwired Planet, which obtained Ericsson’s portfolio of networking patents, on terms affecting only the UK. The injunction as Huawei is appealing the ruling.

Unwired Planet has litigated the status of five standard essential patents that were certified under Ericsson and one original patent with Huawei and Samsung. The latter settled while the other fought on for three years ongoing.

Justice Colin Birss’s ruling is unprecedented in that it dictates that FRAND licensure terms in the UK may apply globally. The verdict also stipulates that fees must be singular and not scaled relative to the licensee’s net worth, among other terms benefiting the licensor.

The Telegraph reports that Huawei is willing to pay the penalty if it must. Even with the 140 million annual unit sales pace the company has set for itself, the top rate would only be 0.064 percent of the price of every affected phone sold. Chinese phones would see a rate below 0.032 percent.