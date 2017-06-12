Despite being presented as a leak elsewhere, this is just a fan-made wireframe. We had to get the out of the way at the very beginning before someone will consider taking these too seriously.

The proposed layout for the back of the device features a dual-camera setup where the two shooters are placed on top of each other, being flanked by the LED flashes; the heard-rate sensor is being boldly embedded in the fingerprint scanner. However, this fingerprint scanner is placed below the cameras, avoiding what many considered a mistake with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus setup on the back, the the left of the camera.

What is also hinted from the wireframe depicting the back is a button in between the Volume Up and Volume Down controls, which would serve as a Do Not Disturb button.

The wireframe for the top and bottom seem to show off what we believe to be dual speakers. The author of this wireframe does indeed mention a dual-speaker setup, but we think dual-front-facing speakers should be the way to go, instead of top and bottom firing speakers.

That being said, if you had any influence over Samsung’s decisions, how much of all this would you ask them to execute? Let us know!