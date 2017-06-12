European devs now have access to HTC U11 kernel

What is it with European developers getting all the goods lately? LG decided to open up the G6’s bootloader to European developers only recently. Now, HTC has done the same thing, but with the kernel of the U11.

On the HTCDev site, source code is now available for those who want to work on the U11, but only for devices that were either bought direct from HTC in the continent or with Vodafone in Austria, France, Germany and the UK. The kernels are based on Android 7.1 Nougat with kernel version 4.4.21.

Code for India and southeast Asian U Play units is also available for the picking apart.

Other developers may still unlock their bootloaders as HTC has been supporting that function for devices released since September 2011. Support for the U series devices is not explicit, but it should work for the rest of us.

Get ROMhacking, devs.