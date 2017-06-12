Android

European devs now have access to HTC U11 kernel

Contents
Advertisement

HTC U11 Silver and Blue Lifestyle

What is it with European developers getting all the goods lately? LG decided to open up the G6’s bootloader to European developers only recently. Now, HTC has done the same thing, but with the kernel of the U11.

On the HTCDev site, source code is now available for those who want to work on the U11, but only for devices that were either bought direct from HTC in the continent or with Vodafone in Austria, France, Germany and the UK. The kernels are based on Android 7.1 Nougat with kernel version 4.4.21.

Code for India and southeast Asian U Play units is also available for the picking apart.

Other developers may still unlock their bootloaders as HTC has been supporting that function for devices released since September 2011. Support for the U series devices is not explicit, but it should work for the rest of us.

Get ROMhacking, devs.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
HTC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
developers, Europe, HTC, kernel, News, U11, Vodafone
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.