Essential phone will be a Sprint exclusive in the US

After taking the headlines at its launch, Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone generated mixed feelings among US carriers. Sprint made it clear, though in a vague context, that the Essential Phone “will operate on our network” but it’s only today that we learn an important bit about the phone’s availability in the US, which starts shipping soon.

Sprint will be the exclusive carrier for the Essential Phone, and the company’s President Niccolo de Masi said: “we like to bet with where we think the market is going as opposed to where the market was. […] I feel like we are a new brand and a new consumer electronics company and we are partnering with the network of the future“.

Andy Rubin’s friendship with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son might also be a good reason for the decision, as SoftBank owns 83% of Sprint, in addition to Rubin being an advisor to the SoftBank Vision Fund.

The nation’s no. 4 carrier hasn’t made an official announcement yet regarding pricing, but the phone will be available unlocked from Essential’s website for $699 (and $50 extra for the 360 camera, optional).