Brazil may get Moto X4 launch on June 21
After skipping out on a year, the Moto X series is said to be back in the spotlight from June 21. That’s when event invitations have pointed to for a new device launch.
It is not immediately clear if the Moto X4 — rumored to be stocked with a Snapdragon 660 — will be the device in focus, but Motorola Fans reports that Brazil has been the centerpiece for Motorola with the launch of the Moto Z2 Play last week.
Andri Yatim, a self-proclaimed Motorola enthusiast, claims that among other things (pointed out earlier, even) the Moto X4 will cost around $325, rated IP68 for particulate and immersion protection, a dual-camera system and a 3,800mAh battery. A more vague June 30 launch date is mentioned here.
If you’re looking for a complete all rounder, the #motoX4, out supposedly June 30th, is your best bet. IP68, Dual Camera, Glass build. #moto
— Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 9, 2017
3800mAh. SD 660, so fast charging 3.0 via USB type C
— Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 10, 2017
Yatim’s very excited to talk Moto, but we haven’t had a track record with his information, so we’d cast some skepticism before moving on. After all, first speculation put a $435 price tag to this phone.