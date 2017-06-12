Android

Brazil may get Moto X4 launch on June 21

After skipping out on a year, the Moto X series is said to be back in the spotlight from June 21. That’s when event invitations have pointed to for a new device launch.

It is not immediately clear if the Moto X4 — rumored to be stocked with a Snapdragon 660 — will be the device in focus, but Motorola Fans reports that Brazil has been the centerpiece for Motorola with the launch of the Moto Z2 Play last week.

Andri Yatim, a self-proclaimed Motorola enthusiast, claims that among other things (pointed out earlier, even) the Moto X4 will cost around $325, rated IP68 for particulate and immersion protection, a dual-camera system and a 3,800mAh battery. A more vague June 30 launch date is mentioned here.

Yatim’s very excited to talk Moto, but we haven’t had a track record with his information, so we’d cast some skepticism before moving on. After all, first speculation put a $435 price tag to this phone.

