BlackBerry KEYone now in the UK for £499

TCL may be caught up with trying to get screens to stick, but its BlackBerry KEYone has handily trounced the competition to be one of the more popular obscura in mobile tech this year. Its launch in North America has now been supplanted in the United Kingdom as major retailers have started selling the phone.

Amazon.co.uk is already flat out of inventory and is advertising a dispatch time of up to 2 months while Currys and Vodafone are clinging on. Clove Technology and Unlocked Mobiles are also stocking the SIM-free 32GB phone at its standard £499, including VAT.

Carphone Warehouse is also doing unlocked sales, but is prioritizing activities through carriers. If you’re transferring to another operator with various monthly rates and limited upfront payments. Various plans from Vodafone, O2 and iD are available.