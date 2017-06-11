WWDC, HTC and an astroturfed HomePod | #PNWeekly 256
The Worldwide Developers Conference left us with plenty to work with in both the software and hardware departments, including Apple’s first smart speaker entry that looks… well, it’s uhhh…. interesting. We cover that and a controversy that pitted HTC fans with content creators and observers all alike with our guest, Nick Gray.
Watch the video recorded from 3:10pm Eastern on June 8th (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 256
Recording Date
June 8, 2017
Hosts
Guest
WWDC Summary
(3:38)
The news from WWDC delivered in just a few minutes and some in-depth discussion.
- The HomePod is here
- Two sizes of iPad Pro get updated
- MacBooks and iMacs, Macs galore
- A Woody watchface on watchOS 4
- macOS goes up into the High Sierra
- iOS 11 popping up with better storage and tablet features
- Metal and ARKit go killer on alternate realities (the good ones)
Fishing for the U11
(30:10)
- Our video review and HTCSource‘s review
- The kerfuffle involving HTC Elevate influencers
