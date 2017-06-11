The Worldwide Developers Conference left us with plenty to work with in both the software and hardware departments, including Apple’s first smart speaker entry that looks… well, it’s uhhh…. interesting. We cover that and a controversy that pitted HTC fans with content creators and observers all alike with our guest, Nick Gray.

Make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:10pm Eastern on June 8th (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 256

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

June 8, 2017

Hosts

Jules Wang

Adam Doud

Guest

Nicholas Gray (HTCSource)

WWDC Summary

(3:38)

The news from WWDC delivered in just a few minutes and some in-depth discussion.

Fishing for the U11

(30:10)

•

See you soon!