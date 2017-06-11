For a hot second, people were going about thinking that OnePlus would force its Indian customers to go through the circus act of fishing for an invitation to buy the upcoming OnePlus 5. The company was selling them at its online store for the country.

Prior to the OnePlus 3, the startup’s devices had to be purchased through an invitation that had to be requested through an e-queue or shared by a peer.

Turns out, customers will only have to pay Rs. 999 ($16) not for the privilege of commerce, but to get a box that will contain an invitation to a launch event for the device in Mumbai come June 22. Other goodies include a T-shirt, a backpack, a pair of sunglasses, a deposit voucher worth Rs. 999 that chips into the cost of buying a OnePlus 5 and an invite code.

What’s the invite code for? Simply put, it’s for prioritizing stock to make sure that someone who’s willing to make it into the OnePlus 5 event is guaranteed that a first-wave OnePlus 5 is available to buy right away. The general public, though, will have to press their fastest finger on the OnePlus site at first opportunity.

“The OnePlus 5 will be available to all, invite free,” said a company spokesperson to GSMArena.

Event invites are available until 10am India time today at the source link below.