ZTE Max XL goes postpaid on Boost Mobile’s parent, Sprint

Pocketnow‘s newest contributor, Joel Heslop, took a look at what $100 could get you on Boost Mobile. While some of the more advanced features got traded off, he found the ZTE Max XL to provide pretty decent coverage of everyone’s needs.

Many consumers think a large screen makes sense in their lives, so a 6-inch full HD panel should suffice and a 3,990mAh battery will definitely keep things going for a while. Isn’t that what we want at the end of the day?

Prepaid company Boost Mobile already has the device for $130, but if you’d rather be on the mother ship that is Sprint, that carrier has now picked up the device for the price of $192. For those with good credit, that’s $8 per month for two years.

Don’t feel left if you’re on another network — ZTE has been sharing the same general device spec with other prepaid carriers.