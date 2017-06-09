Sprint iPad Pro 10.5 pre-orders start today, ships June 13
Magenta, red, blue and now yellow. The last of the big four US carriers has announced its sales plans for the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
Sprint has begun taking orders for the two new Apple tablets and will begin shipping them and stocking them in stores from Tuesday, June 13. Some specific models, like the 64GB silver 12.9-incher, have already sold to the point where shipments may be delayed as far back as June 19. The odd model out is the 256GB silver 12.9-incher with a “ship by” date of July 15.
Mind you, the 12.9-inch model has been updated to feature the same Apple A10X Fusion processor and improved display technology as seen on the new 10.5-inch model (basically a 9.7-inch iPad Pro’s shell with a larger screen).
As Apple has set the prices for these devices, all Sprint can do is offer installment options. Both iPad Pro has financing options where the down payment grows by $100 with each memory tier — and that’s with good credit. Here’s the breakdown:
|iPad Pro Model
|Down payment
|Monthly installments (24)
|Full retail price
|10.5" (64GB)
|0
|$32.50
|$779.99
|10.5" (256GB)
|$100
|$32.50
|$879.99
|10.5" (512GB)
|$200
|$36.67
|$1079.99
|12.9" (64GB)
|$100
|$34.59
|$929.99
|12.9" (256GB)
|$200
|$34.59
|$1029.99
|12.9" (512GB)
|$300
|$38.75
|$1229.99
T-Mobile, if you’re wondering, is capping monthly payments for all iPad Pro models at $30 for two years and is ramping the down payment for each version accordingly.
If you don’t need cellular connectivity with your iPad Pro, perhaps consider what Best Buy is doing for the cheaper Wi-Fi only variants. Or, worse comes to worst, buy it from Apple.