Android

In Europe, Sony Xperia L1 slots well below Xperia XA1 at €199

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6737T
Quad-core (4x1.5GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-720 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches
720 x 1280 (~267 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP, f/2.2 aperture and autofocus
Front: 5MP, f/2.2 aperture at 24mm

Battery

2,620mAh non-removable
Qnovo adaptive charging

Weight

180 grams

Operating System

Android Nougat

As Sony has cleared out its Xperia lineup to feature the letter “X” as the only thing you’ll ever see at their shops new, the company has decided to bring in a new letter with a renewed commitment to the lower end of the mid-range spectrum.

For that, we have the Xperia L1. It made it to America at $200 and is in the old continent for a tour.

Nothing special here, just a MediaTek processor with 2GB of RAM, a thickness of 8.7mm, okay cameras, USB-C and a few nifty audio enhancements to make music bearable for long train journeys. The modest battery also gets equipped with some software to help it charge and discharge efficiently.

The device, being distributed through Europe at the moment, costs £169 or €199 and represents a hefty difference from the Sony Xperia XA1 at £229 or €279 — even with the conversion, it seems Europe really gets stuck with paying some extra cents. Hey, at least you’re not in the US where the gap’s more like £79 or €89.

Fortunately, PayPal Credit is available with zero-interest financing if paid back in a year.

UKIEDEFR

