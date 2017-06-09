In Europe, Sony Xperia L1 slots well below Xperia XA1 at €199

As Sony has cleared out its Xperia lineup to feature the letter “X” as the only thing you’ll ever see at their shops new, the company has decided to bring in a new letter with a renewed commitment to the lower end of the mid-range spectrum.

For that, we have the Xperia L1. It made it to America at $200 and is in the old continent for a tour.

Nothing special here, just a MediaTek processor with 2GB of RAM, a thickness of 8.7mm, okay cameras, USB-C and a few nifty audio enhancements to make music bearable for long train journeys. The modest battery also gets equipped with some software to help it charge and discharge efficiently.

The device, being distributed through Europe at the moment, costs £169 or €199 and represents a hefty difference from the Sony Xperia XA1 at £229 or €279 — even with the conversion, it seems Europe really gets stuck with paying some extra cents. Hey, at least you’re not in the US where the gap’s more like £79 or €89.

Fortunately, PayPal Credit is available with zero-interest financing if paid back in a year.

UKIEDEFR