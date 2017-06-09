Just because a phone is unveiled in distant China, with no local pricing or release date on tap yet, let alone official availability information for any international markets, that doesn’t mean we’ll leave you without an exclusive first look video for long.

Our own globetrotting Juan Bagnell has already managed to spend some quality time with the familiar-looking but brand-new OPPO R11. His first impressions are certainly encouraging, as the upper mid-ranger feels premium and robust in the hand, almost completely hiding those iPhone 7 Plus-inspired antenna bands in a sleek matte black version.

The cameras of the hugely popular R9s are vastly improved on paper, and while it’s too early for a proper photography review, the R11 seems well-equipped to squeeze the best performance and features out of its 20 + 16MP rear-facing shooter setup.

Speaking of performance, that hot new Snapdragon 660 processor should be good for both general system speed and energy efficiency, though once again, we’ll need a little more time to test it out in the real world.

The R11 and R11 Plus should be able to keep the lights on for a full day’s work, and their software, while unfinished, looks more polished in a ColorOS 3.1 iteration running on top of Android 7.1 Nougat than ever before. Bottom line, you have every reason to be intrigued.