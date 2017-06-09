Android

HTC U11 sales officially begin in the United States

After pre-order deals and backhanded promo codes, the HTC U11 is now shipping out to its first customers while everyone else in the United States plays the manufacturer’s suggested retail price game.

No longer will you get two free Amazon Echo Dots with your U11 on Sprint (nor will you get swag for promoting the phone). It remains at its bloated price of $696, though. If you prefer to do you business direct with HTC, you should know that all Sprint and unlocked units have sold off and that the next shipments should come in three weeks, give or take a week. The price? $649. Amazon is handling its own inventory of unlocked U11 units with stock of the Sapphire Blue trim running dangerously low at this early stage. You’ll pay the same $649 as on HTC.com and get two-day Prime shipping if you’re on the rolls for that.

Unlocked units, by the way, are promoted to work with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

