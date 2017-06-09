Can you believe a whole month has gone by without a single credible (or incredible) new rumor, report or alleged leak on any of Google’s next-generation Pixel phones? That sounds like some kind of a record considering the number of speculative pieces we’ve had to write regarding the iPhone 8, aka X, in the last couple of weeks alone.

But the Pixel XL2, also known as “Muskie” on the inside, which is probably still manufactured by HTC, returns to the rumor mill with a bang today, thanks to an eye-opening pre-release benchmarking visit.

It obviously comes as no surprise that GFXBench lists this purported Google Pixel XL2 prototype as packing an octa-core 2.4GHz CPU and Adreno 540 GPU, likely composing Qualcomm’s state-of-the-art Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The display, meanwhile, is a different story, sporting a very bizarre and awkward-sounding 2560 x 1312 resolution. The 5.6-incher, up slightly from the 5.5-inch first-gen Pixel XL, would basically follow in the footsteps of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 with an aspect ratio of around 18:9, or 2:1.

Technically, we’re looking at 17.5:9 here, compared to exactly 18:9 on the G6 and 18.5:9 for the GS8, with a marginally lower pixel density. Namely, a 513 ppi vs. the competitors’ 564 and 570.

Still, it seems like Big G will be following general market trends, the rest of the features divulged today looking fairly standard and predictable. Android 7.1.1 Nougat software (for now), 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 12MP rear-facing camera (with under-the-hood improvements, we’re guessing), and 8MP selfie shooter.