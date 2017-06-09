Expensive AirPods made even more expensive from Amazon
It’s been eight months since Apple started selling its own flavor of wireless earbuds, but the $159 AirPods still take six weeks to ship out of Cupertino. So, if you’re hoping to catch a pair in time with iOS 11’s release that will give them a few more points of usefulness, you definitely have time to spare.
But if you just want something that snaps easily from one iOS device to the next because you demand wireless listening for your ecosystem, Amazon will have you covered at the cost of $217.88. And even if you do have Prime privileges, you still have to wait more than two days for the AirPods to come by. That’s because even though Amazon is backing the product, it’s being stocked, offered and shipped by a third-party online outlet. Hey, at least delivery’s free.
Other offers on Amazon at the moment start from $203, so you’re not doing much of a favor for your wallet on the third-party markets. Maybe check your local Apple Stor-oh wait, they’re all under renovation.