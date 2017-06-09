Ahead of its official debut, the Honor 9’s specifications are getting teased out with a joint promo from China Mobile.

Some of the standout features include 3D glass, a dual-camera system featuring 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, a HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset (a reliable performer as we’ve seen), 6GB of RAM and dual-SIM capabilities with universal cellular access. We aren’t sure how the dual-camera system will work this time around — will it merge monochrome and color products as previous Honor and Huawei dual-camera phones have or go for different focal lengths as the new Huawei Nova 2 does?

Of course, the phone will work on China Mobile’s 4G+ network, though availability details aren’t final. The Huawei sub-brand has some competition in its value-for-punch space with a listing for the Gionee S10 falling right below on the SMS billboard.

The Honor 9 will launch on June 12. Check out the source link below for the full image and text in an associated Weibo post.