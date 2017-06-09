Never a first-rate smartphone vendor on a global scale, despite going into the Android handheld manufacturing business more than five years ago, Asus stubbornly remains committed to the often confusing ZenFone lineup.

Inaugurated back in early 2014, the extensive mobile device family is ready for its fourth generation announcement… at the end of July 2017. CEO Jerry Shen himself confirmed the revised timeline, which is reportedly “almost three months behind the original schedule due to a design overhaul and efficiency upgrades.”

Of course, Asus did unveil a brand-new ZenFone earlier this year, and while it felt like a limited experiment at first, it seems the Tango and Daydream-supporting ZenFone AR will get stronger US carrier backing than its “mainstream” forerunners.

Speaking of, a “mainstream” 5.5-inch Asus ZenFone 4 model is tipped to go on sale first sometime this summer, followed by “different sizes later.” Hopefully though, there aren’t literal dozens of slightly contrasting products in the pipeline this time around.

Two or three respectable upper mid-rangers should suffice, alongside the state-of-the-art ZenFone AR packing up to 8GB RAM. Then again, the immersive 5.7-incher couldn’t accommodate a similarly cutting-edge Snapdragon 835 processor, so perhaps a ZenFone 4 (Deluxe?) variant will make the jump from 821 power.

At a predicted price of roughly $500 (NT$15,000) in Taiwan, that 5.5-inch “mainstream” SKU expected out “initially” is unfortunately likely to cut a corner or two.