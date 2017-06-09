Wearables

Deal: These noise-cancelling AirBeans X earbuds are just $55

Contents
Advertisement

Wireless earbuds are becoming much more commonplace, with many smartphone manufacturers phasing out of the wired headphone jack for good. To get on the wireless personal audio train without spending an arm and a leg, take a look at the HomeSpot AirBeans X True Wireless Earbuds.

These bluetooth earbuds feature active noise reduction and echo cancellation to give you an ideal listening experience and improved call fidelity. They come with 3 sizes of ear tips to ensure a secure, comfortable fit while exercising. Each bud can get up to 4 hours of standalone mono playback, and when combined with their charging case, they get over 8 hours of battery life.

These wireless earbuds usually cost $69.99, but you can pick them up here for 21% off—just $54.99.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Wearables
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.