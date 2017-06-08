Back in January, when Sprint surprisingly acquired 33 percent of the “artist-driven”, artist-centric and artist-owned Tidal music streaming service, the Now Network’s 45 million customers were merely promised “unlimited access to exclusive artist content not available anywhere else.”

What everyone was really hoping for however was some sort of an extended free trial helping the Spotify and Apple Music rival to at least steal the thunder of fellow second-tier audio app Google Play Music.

Starting tomorrow, June 9, that’s exactly what existing and new Sprint subscribers can get on and offline, for a full six months. No catches, no strings attached, no obligation to pay for either the HiFi or Premium option once your complimentary half a year ends.

We’re talking very significant savings of nearly $120 all in all here too, as Sprint and Tidal’s “game-changing partnership” lets you stream high fidelity, lossless tunes on Android or iOS phones at no charge compared to the typical $19.99 a month.

If you choose to keep the service active beyond the six-month mark, you can stay on the HiFi plan for regular payments of 20 bucks or downgrade to lossy Premium quality for a $10 discount.

With Jay Z still at its helm, and a first-rate roster of co-owners including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Usher and Lil Wayne, Tidal flaunts a catalogue of over 48.5 million tracks, 175,000 videos, as well as “carefully curated playlists by industry experts and artists”, exclusive content, livestreams, concert tickets and “unique fan experiences.”