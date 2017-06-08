Back when an internal presentation slide appeared to reveal Lenovo’s entire “unlimited” 2017 Moto-branded smartphone lineup, the top tier bizarrely included a second-generation Z Play and Force with “unlimited capabilities” while omitting a “regular” Z sequel.

The plot thickened as the Moto Z2 Play did the rounds of all the regulatory agencies and notorious Twitter leakers until finally and properly breaking cover lone wolf style. There was no word on a Moto Z2 or even a Z2 Force that we know for sure is headed to T-Mobile and Sprint in addition to traditional carrier partner Verizon.

But as it turns out, no, Lenovo probably didn’t decide all of a sudden to limit confusion and brand dilution at the high end of Motorola’s mobile gadget spectrum. That’s because a device explicitly referred to as the Moto Z (2) has just been benchmarked in what looks like pretty advanced pre-release prototype form with Snapdragon 835 and 4GB RAM inside.

Also, Android 7.1.1 Nougat on the software side of things, which is what’s running on the Snapdragon 626-powered Z2 Play as well. Alas, this seemingly legit Geekbench record doesn’t disclose anything else about the weirdly mysterious “standard” second-gen modular phone when all we really want to know is if it’s got a headphone jack.