Who knew OnePlus was so big in Finland? How big? Well, it seems no less than four of the company’s ten or twelve pop-up OP5 launch events so far scheduled to give super-fans a chance to see, touch and even own the device super-early will take place in the Northern European country on June 21.

If you can’t catch the Helsinki, Oulu, Tampere or Turku shindigs kicking off at 5 PM local time or don’t intend to spend however much the OnePlus 5 will cost with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB RAM in tow, there’s a possibility for you to score the Android “flagship killer” free of charge.

Simply leave a #oneplus comment on the official Facebook page of the Provinssi Festival by June 20, and you can win both a OnePlus 5 and two VIP passes to check out the music of The Killers and Ellie Goulding, among others, between June 29 and July 1.

Cool contest, but what’s perhaps coolest about it is the official rules may have given away the regional recommended retail price of this summer’s most anticipated high-end smartphone.

Apparently, the total value of the giveaway’s grand prize is €948, and with the VIP tickets worth a combined €398, that leaves exactly €550 for the OP5’s going rate.

Granted, these things aren’t always 100 percent reliable, as the festival’s organizers may have simply listed a placeholder valuation, but if you think about it, €550 makes a lot of sense with 8GB RAM, 128 or 256GB internal storage, that aforementioned powerhouse processor, dual rear cameras and so on.

The OnePlus 3T does set you back just €439 in Europe, but with only 6GB RAM and 64GB digital hoarding room. By the way, if this Finnish tag pans out, it should be good for practically the entire old continent, likely converting to $550 stateside.