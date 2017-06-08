After confirming the name, vague release timeline, camera “enhancer”, processor and global online announcement date of its next flagship killer “focused on what matters”, OnePlus decided to kick it up a notch earlier today on Twitter.

It looks like both that “iPhone-y” leaked render from a couple of days ago and the advertising slogan allegedly inscribed on one side of the OnePlus 5 retail box you chose from a nice field of candidates were the real deal.

The first official product image shared by the Chinese company on social media still leaves a few things to the imagination, like screen bezels and ports, but that cropped rear cover sure brings a certain iOS rival to mind.

The overall design language and especially the subtle antenna lines and horizontally-arranged dual camera feel eerily familiar. But there’s actually one other device the OnePlus 5 might be accused of ripping off, and it only came to light earlier this week.

Now that’s an uncanny resemblance between this unannounced Snapdragon 835/8GB RAM powerhouse and the slightly lower-end OPPO R11. There could be a very simple explanation for that, as the two smartphone manufacturers share a parent company (BBK Electronics), and also, this particular design has become quite generic of late. Which isn’t extremely flattering for OnePlus and its “continuous hard edge, refined over 3 years” claim. But hey, beauty so often comes from within.