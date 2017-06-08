‘Refined’ OnePlus 5 design is partly confirmed, and yes, it includes a dual rear camera
After confirming the name, vague release timeline, camera “enhancer”, processor and global online announcement date of its next flagship killer “focused on what matters”, OnePlus decided to kick it up a notch earlier today on Twitter.
It looks like both that “iPhone-y” leaked render from a couple of days ago and the advertising slogan allegedly inscribed on one side of the OnePlus 5 retail box you chose from a nice field of candidates were the real deal.
The first official product image shared by the Chinese company on social media still leaves a few things to the imagination, like screen bezels and ports, but that cropped rear cover sure brings a certain iOS rival to mind.
The overall design language and especially the subtle antenna lines and horizontally-arranged dual camera feel eerily familiar. But there’s actually one other device the OnePlus 5 might be accused of ripping off, and it only came to light earlier this week.
Now that’s an uncanny resemblance between this unannounced Snapdragon 835/8GB RAM powerhouse and the slightly lower-end OPPO R11. There could be a very simple explanation for that, as the two smartphone manufacturers share a parent company (BBK Electronics), and also, this particular design has become quite generic of late. Which isn’t extremely flattering for OnePlus and its “continuous hard edge, refined over 3 years” claim. But hey, beauty so often comes from within.